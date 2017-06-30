Jared Leto launching ‘A Day in the Life of America’ film project on July 4th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Academy award winner Jared Leto talks about his new project called, "A Day in the Life of America." His band, 30 Seconds to Mars, has announced that they will be sending camera crews to all 50 states to film on July 4th. The band says they hope to capture America in all of its imperfect glory and beauty.

They're also inviting people to submit their footage for the project. You can submit your clip here: http://thirtysecondstomars.us/

This is a portion of a statement from the band's website:

"We are asking you to film what’s important, impactful, challenging or inspiring to you. It can be a single shot, a person, an entire event, or a compelling story - we want to see your America in all its imperfect glory. When shooting, please try to be as brave, bold and creative as possible. The most compelling footage will be what makes it into the final portrait. In addition, we would like you or your subject to look into the camera and answer the following questions. What does America mean to you?

What does the American dream mean to you?

What is the state of the country today?

What are you afraid of?

What are your hopes and dreams? If there is anything else that you have the desire to say or share, please feel free."

Thirty Seconds to Mars is currently working on their next studio album, They will be on tour with Muse this summer.