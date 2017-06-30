× Man found dead behind Granite City business

GRANITE CITY, MO – A man was found dead behind a Granite City business Friday morning. Gregory Cremeens, 52, was pronounced dead at 10:50am by the Madison County Coroner’s office after being found in the 1600 block of Pontoon Road. He was not an employee of the company.

An autopsy indicates that Cremeens died of a head injury and had a history of recent falls with medical treatment. The autopsy and scene investigation did not indicate any criminal activity or foul play.

The death is still under investigation by the Granite City Police Department and routine toxicology studies are still pending.