× Missouri governor creates panel to revamp prison system

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is creating a taskforce to find ways to revamp Missouri’s prison system.

Greitens announced his executive order Friday. He’s directing the taskforce to find ways to ensure there’s enough room for the state’s most violent offenders without expanding prisons.

Greitens also wants the taskforce to find ways to reduce the number of convicts who re-offend.

The panel will be led by Corrections Department Director Anne Precythe or her designee.

Greitens wants the task force to report its findings by the end of the year. The executive order also seeks legislation for lawmakers to consider next session.

The Corrections Department is under increased scrutiny following reports of widespread sexual harassment of prison guards. That’s resulted in millions of dollars in legal payouts by the state.