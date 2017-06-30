× Multiple people shot at New York City hospital

Multiple people were shot on Friday at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York, according to a New York Police Department spokeswoman.

Police have no information on the number of people injured or their conditions, said NYPD spokeswoman Annette Shelton.

The shooter, who remains at large, is believed to be a former hospital employee, local law enforcement officials told CNN.

The NYPD has advised people to avoid the area.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the unfolding situation, according to a tweet from the mayor’s office.

The Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx borough is among the largest providers of outpatient services in New York.