× Recipe: Independence Day Cake

ST. LOUIS — Want to be a hit at this weekend’s 4th of July party? Make a patriotic and healthy cake to bring to your pot luck. Check out this recipe for Poke & Pour Independence Day Cake.

Ingredients:

1 box of white cake mix

3 egg whites

1/3 cup of applesauce

1 cup of water

1 box (4-serving size) Jell-O strawberry flavored

1 cup of boiling water

1 cup of cold water

1 container (8 oz.) whipped topping

1 cup of fresh sliced strawberries

½ cup of fresh blueberries

Directions: