Serious accident closes westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis; 7 injured

ST. LOUIS — A serious accident at around noon has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis. The accident happened near Bryan road.

There were ten vehicles involved in the crash. Seven people have been taken to the hospital. Some of the accident victims are children.

A viewer tells FOX 2 that a container fell off of a UPS truck. This accident caused several other vehicles into the median. The damage from the crash is fairly extensive.

MoDOT says the road will be closed for some time. Traffic is backed up in both directions for miles. One lane is open on westbound I-70 at mile marker 214 but traffic is backed up 5 miles. Eastbound traffic also slow about 1 mile.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

I-70 Alert: Westbound I-70 closed at milemarker 214 in St Charles Co near Lake Lake Louis due to a crash. Avoid area for at least an hour. pic.twitter.com/jVuFJY6mI2 — MoDOT (@MoDOT) June 30, 2017