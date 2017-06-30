ST. LOUIS — A pair of signed 1984 game worn Michael Jordan's Converse shoes sold at auction this month for a record $109,373. They even included the orthotic inserts. Sneaker-heads salivate over shoes like this. You can meet these sneaker collectors Saturday at the Show Me Kicks Expo.
The Show Me Kicks Expo is one of the largest buy, sale, and trade sneaker conventions in the Midwest. The event brings together 1,500+ sneaker enthusiasts.
Show Me Kicks Expo
Noon - 5pm Tomorrow
Old Post Office
815 Olive St.
Downtown St. Louis