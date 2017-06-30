Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A pair of signed 1984 game worn Michael Jordan's Converse shoes sold at auction this month for a record $109,373. They even included the orthotic inserts. Sneaker-heads salivate over shoes like this. You can meet these sneaker collectors Saturday at the Show Me Kicks Expo.

The Show Me Kicks Expo is one of the largest buy, sale, and trade sneaker conventions in the Midwest. The event brings together 1,500+ sneaker enthusiasts.

Show Me Kicks Expo

Noon - 5pm Tomorrow

Old Post Office

815 Olive St.

Downtown St. Louis

www.ShowMeKicks.com