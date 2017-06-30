Steve Stenger to sing National Anthem at JB Blast Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is singing the National Anthem! He'll be participating in the JB Blast Celebration this Saturday, July 1 at Jefferson Barracks Park.

Stenger will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Bring your family to enjoy music under the stars performed by the Air Force Band of Mid-America, Shades of Blues in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater (Jefferson Barracks Park) and a brilliant fireworks display!

Admission is free!

JB Blast Celebration

Jefferson Barracks Park

345 North Road

Saturday, July 1

7 p.m. Steve Stenger sings National Anthem