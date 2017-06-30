Steve Stenger to sing National Anthem at JB Blast Celebration

ST. LOUIS_ St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is singing the National Anthem! He'll be participating in the JB Blast Celebration this Saturday, July 1 at Jefferson Barracks Park.
Stenger will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Bring your family to enjoy music under the stars performed by the Air Force Band of Mid-America, Shades of Blues in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater (Jefferson Barracks Park) and a brilliant fireworks display!
Admission is free!
JB Blast Celebration
Jefferson Barracks Park
345 North Road
Saturday, July 1
7 p.m. Steve Stenger sings National Anthem