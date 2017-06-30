× Strong storms brought 2 tornadoes to northern Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) _ National Weather Service damage survey results show strong storms in northern Illinois earlier this week spawned two tornadoes.

The first tornado touched down about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and traveled for 6 miles from Cherry Valley to Belvidere in Winnebago and Boone counties. It ranked EF1 on the enhanced Fujita scale with estimated peak winds of 100 mph and a width of 200 yards.

The second, smaller tornado touched down about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in Belvidere in Boone County. It also was an EF1 ranking with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. It traveled for about a mile and a half and was 100 yards wide.

No one was injured in the tornadoes. Both primarily caused tree and minor property damage.

The storm system largely brought flash flooding to northern Illinois.