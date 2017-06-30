LIVE Video: Small Plane Crashes on 405 Freeway in Orange County

The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

Posted 12:17 pm, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56AM, June 30, 2017

ST. LOUIS_  It’s Friday and time to catch up with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson. He joined us in the FOX 2 studio with who’s coming to town!

Concert Line-up:

  • LouFest U, Sept. 8, free, college students only, rolling out artists day to day
  • Stevie Nicks, Sept. 13, Family Arena
  • Sheila E, Oct. 21, Peabody Opera House, Cedric the Entertainer and Friends event
  • Chase Rice, Jan. 25, the Pageant
  • Thievery Corporation, Oct. 7, the Pageant
  • Krewella, Oct. 14, the Pageant
  • Yelawolf, Oct. 3, Pop`s
  • Luke Pell, Duck Room, Aug. 17
  • St. Vincent, Nov. 20, the Pageant
  • Paul Mooney, July 28-29, the Laugh Lounge
  • Lavell Crawford, Aug. 12, the Pageant, two shows, live taping
  • Fair St. Louis at Art Hill in Forest Park, 1st-4th, with Akon, Kyle, Dirty Muggs, 3 Doors Down, Sister Hazel, Eve 6, Jake Owen, Dan + Shay, Matt Stillwell
  • O`Fallon Heritage and Freedom Festival, July 3-4, Eric Paslay, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Ozzie Smith Sports Complex
  • Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield, Saturday, HCA
  • Chris Kattan, Friday-Saturday, St. Louis Funny Bone
  • Jim Breuer, Friday-Saturday, Helium
  • Melanie Comarcho, Friday-Sunday, the Laugh Lounge
  • REO Speedwagon, Styx, Don Felder, Sunday, HCA, KSHE 95 Pig Roast
  • Boston, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Wednesday, HCA
  • Jimmy Buffett, Thursday, HCA
  • Sidewalk Chalk, Thursday, Blueberry Hill