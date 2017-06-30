Enter to win a $1,000 Tour De Surgeon package from Bike Surgeon, including a 2018 Specialized Allez E5 Road Bike! Package also includes a helmet and a Tour De Surgeon jersey.



And don’t forget to ride along locally with the Tour De Surgeon every evening, July 1 – 23, 2017!

Hurry! All entries are due Friday, July 28, 2017. Participants will receive one extra chance to be the selected winner if a friend of theirs enters the contest through the shared link.

Visit BikeSurgeon.com to learn more about the Tour De Surgeon.

Contest rules