Community comes together to help injured police officer

ST. LOUIS - The community where a wounded off-duty St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer served is rallying to raise money for him. The friendly fire shooting of that officer remains under investigation. The fundraiser was held on the parking lot of the Aldi grocery store at Delmar and Kingshighway Saturday.

“We have to show our love and support for those officers and let them know that the community supports them,” said organizer Prince Carter.

Steve Roberts owns the lot where the fundraiser was held. He is also with the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department.

“We’re really one community and so we wanted to show today an example for everyone going forward to have a diverse group of folks come together and raise money for this police officer who was unfortunately shot,” said Col. Roberts.

The fundraiser Saturday runs from 11am until 7pm. Anyone interested in supporting the officer can call 314-536-1458 for more information.