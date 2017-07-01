× Leake & Molina Lead Cardinals to 8-1 Win over Nationals

Mike Leake pitched eight strong innings, while Yadier Molina drove in four runs to lead the Cardinals to an 8-1 whitewashing of the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The victory started the Cards ten game home stand off on the right foot. Leake struck out five, while getting the help of four double plays turned by his defense. Leake’s defense was strong all game, including a first inning catch by Tommy Pham to rob the Nats Brian Goodwin of a lead off home run.

Molina’s third inning single with the bases loaded gave the Redbirds the early 2-0 lead. Greg Garcia also singled in the same inning to make it a 3-0 Cards lead. St. Louis broke the game open with a five run fourth inning. Jedd Gyorko started the fun with a ground rule double to score a run. Then Molina added another two run single to make it 6-1. Paul DeJong hit his sixth home run of the season to cap the five run frame giving the Cards a big 8-1 lead.

Leake took it from there going eight innings, allowing just one run on five hits to even his season record at 6-6.

