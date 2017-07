× Medical helicopter crashes in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, MO – Around 8:40pm Saturday night a medical helicopter crashed in Perry County Missouri near Highway C and Perry County Road 234. Deputies arriving on scene found 1 patient a 5-year-old and 3 crew member in an upside down helicopter. All were all transported to the Perry County Hospital in Perryville Missouri.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the accident and will be conducting an investigation.