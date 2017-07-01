× Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home gets attention as it ages

DIXON, Ill. – The Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home in northwestern Illinois is getting more upgrades.

The Sauk Valley reports that nearly 50 projects have been completed at the home in Dixon, including fresh paint on rails and porches and new floor at the visitors center entrance.

The home has also received a high-tech makeover as its website has been updated with video and a virtual tour.

Executive director Pat Gorman says there’s still more work to be done. He says the goal is to reverse the home’s aging. Reagan lived in the house from 1920 to 1924.

Since being hired, Gorman has started a fundraising campaign and a maintenance fund. He says $15,000 has been raised, but donations have slowed down.