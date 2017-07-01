Three Cheers (and then some) for Opening Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready for St. Louis' official unofficial holiday? The Thread is! We are fired up and ready to cheer on the Cardinals, and we're looking for some help. Tim and Virginia are rounding up a whole crew of Cardinal superfans! When is a home run more than a home run? You'll find out, when we introduce you to the Sullivan Eagles softball team. Have you ever wondered why there are no cheerleaders in baseball? Tim and Virginia have, and they are in search of a reason why. And when is ballpark food more than ballpark food? When Tim makes the menu of course! Don't miss the fun, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.