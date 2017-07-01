VP Parade kicks off Independence Day weekend in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — This Saturday St. Louis celebrates America's birthday with the 135th Veiled Prophet Parade. The theme this year is, "Great things are happening."

The parade goes west on Market street from our Kiener Plaza to Union Station. The route is just under one mile. It starts at 9:30am.

There will be 17 beautifully designed floats, 12 high caliber marching bands, big helium-filled character balloons and dozens of other great sights and sounds. The grand marshal for this year`s parade is Jim Hetlage, a local attorney. The honorary grand marshal is Air Force Major General John Flournoy. He is the chief of staff for the transportation command at Scott Air Force Base.

