Western Illinois demolishes 20-story dormitory

MACOMB, Ill. – The tallest building at Western Illinois University is rubble.

Higgins Hall was imploded Saturday after nearly 50 years as a 20-story dormitory. It was closed in 2013.

Western Illinois said it would be too expensive to make necessary upgrades, including a sprinkler system, new elevators and better plumbing.

The implosion lasted just seconds. A barbecue was held Friday for Higgins Hall alumni and anyone else connected to the dorm. The university has been selling mementos from Higgins, including room numbers, plaques and medallions.