White Castle’s Royal Wedding Contest

ST. LOUIS — Everyone loves a good White Castle slider. But what about on your wedding day? Thousands of people are hoping White Castle will be the venue for their big day.

The restaurant chain is holding a contest to win a royal wedding and reception at their Las Vegas White Castle location. You'll receive airfare, hotel, and other accommodations for you, your beloved, and six of your closest friends. Winners also get a romantic five night honeymoon in Belgium, with one evening spent in a historic castle.

Two runner-up couples will win a White Castle catered event for up to 200 guests.

