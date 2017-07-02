Arrest made in Metro East homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - The Major Case Squad has announced murder charges in a deadly shooting that occurred in Madison County last week. 30-year-old Bryant Adair is now charged with two counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of Darren Henderson.

Investigators say Adair turned himself into police in north St. Louis and was arrested on a Missouri warrant.

Police say after getting additional information from the suspect, it became clear that he was connected to this Madison, Illinois fatal shooting.

Authorities say workers found Darren Henderson dead lying face down in an open field at the intersection of West 2nd and Jefferson.

Investigators say the man was shot multiple times and was believed to have been shot in the same location he was discovered.

Lieutenant Mark Heffernan would not say if Adair confessed to the shooting and how both of them ended up in Illinois.

Adair is currently being held in St. Louis with no bond.