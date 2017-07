Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fazoli’s is giving new meaning to idea of a clean plate. The casual Italian food chain has committed to eliminating all artificial preservatives and additives from the food they serve. They’re calling it, “Naturally Italian.”

As part of the new campaign, Fazoli’s is giving away a trip to Italy so you can be “Naturally Italian” too. You can register on their website. If you get friends to sign up using your customized link, you'll get additional entries and have the opportunity to win free spaghetti for a year.

Website: Fazoli's Restaurants