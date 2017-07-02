Gateway Grizzlies All-American Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGET, IL - The Cardinals aren’t the only baseball playing in town this long, holiday weekend. The Gateway Grizzlies are celebrating 4th of July Weekend with three straight days of fireworks, hot dogs, and baseball. In fact, they will have fireworks after each game Sunday through Tuesday.

It's all part of their All-American Weekend. The Gateway Grizzlies will take on their crosstown rival, the River City Rascals, on Sunday and after the game kids can run the bases. On Monday, they play the Windy City Thunderbolts and there will be a sunglasses giveaway. The Thunderbolts are in town for the Fourth of July and you can celebrate America's birthday at the ballpark.

The Gateway Grizzlies play at GCS Ballpark, located just off I-255 in Sauget, IL.