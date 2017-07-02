Hancock & Kelley: Trump Tweet barrage, health care, Democrats look to unseat Wagner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week, Megan Schackelford sits in for Michael Kelley.

This week, the panel discusses President Donald Trump's latest Tweet barrage and what his Tweets are doing to hurt of help Republicans pass legislation including tax cuts and the new health care plan. They will also take a closer look at the Democrats now planning to run against Republican Ann Wagner for the second Congressional district in 2018.