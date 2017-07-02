× Mejia & Wacha Lead Cardinals in 2-1 Win over Washington

Make it two straight wins for the Cardinals over the NL East leading Washington Nationals. Michael Wacha pitched six shutout innings on his 26th birthday as the Redbirds won 2-1 on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Rookie infielder Alex Mejia provided all of the St. Louis offense. Mejia’s run scoring single, his first Major League hit, in the second inning puts the Cards on top 1-0. Mejia then hit his first big league home run to give the Birds a 2-0 edge.

Wacha struck out nine, a season high, to get the win (5-3). Trevor Rosenthal allowed a ninth inning run and failed to close out the game. Teammate Matt Bowman came on to strike out Nationals rookie Adrian Sanchez with the bases loaded and two outs to get his first ever save.

The win is the Cardinals fourth straight triumph, raising their season record to 39-41. The streaking Redbirds have won seven of their last eight games.

Here is post game reaction from the Cardinals locker room.