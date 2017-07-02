× Missouri scientists create technology to track buzzing bees

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A project involving scientists from Missouri is designed to help bumblebees by tracking their buzzing and activity.

The Columbia Missourian reports scientists developed an acoustic listening system to monitor bee activity in a specific area. The goal is to analyze bee activity for several years and give warnings if bee populations are declining.

University of Missouri biology professor Candace Galen says the project would help researchers know where to send people to collect information.

The system uses a small microphone to record the pitch and frequency of a bee’s buzzing. The microphone is attached to data storage devices such as an iPad or USB drive.

The team developing the system includes Webster University in St. Louis, Lincoln University in Jefferson City and Appalachian State University in North Carolina.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian