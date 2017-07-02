× One dead, two injured in overnight crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – One woman died overnight after the vehicle she was riding in struck a utility pole in north St. Louis County.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the accident happened at 3:05 a.m. in the 6300 block of Parker Road.

Investigators learned an Acura sedan was traveling westbound on Parker when it left the roadway for reasons unknown and struck the pole.

Granda said the driver, a man in his early 20s, sustained serious injuries and remains at a local hospital. Two women, both in their 20s, were riding in the backseat. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was treated for minor injuries.

The deceased woman’s name has not been released, pending notification of family members.