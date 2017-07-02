Protect your identity from the unknowns of travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Summer means vacation time for many families. No matter how you are getting where you are going, First Bank wants to remind you to protect your identity along the way as the unknowns of travel can make you vulnerable to identity thieves.

Some good tips are to avoid checking bank-account balances on public computers, use secure wireless networks requiring a password to log on, protect your smartphone with a home-screen-locking password, and pay with cash whenever possible.

