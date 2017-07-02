× Scherzer Dominates Cards, Nationals Win 7-2

Max Scherzer had no problem pitching in his home town on Sunday night. He struck out 12 Cardinals to help the Washington Nationals to a 7-2 win at Busch Stadium. Scherzer, the Parkway Central and University of Missouri Alum threw seven shutout innings to boost his record to 10-5 on the year. Bryce Harper hit two home runs off Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez, to build up a 5-0 lead. The Cardinals only runs came in the eighth inning when Tommy Pham hit a two run homer off Nationals relief pitcher Enny Romero. Martinez took the loss, going five innings, allowing five runs. His season record slips to 6-7.

Before the night game, Major League Baseball announced the All-Star teams for the July 11th game in Miami. Two Cardinals will be representing St. Louis. Martinez will be making his second All-Star appearance, while Yadier Molina makes the All-Star squad for the eighth time in his career.