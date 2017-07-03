10 hurt after cab strikes pedestrians in Boston

Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon after a taxi cab struck a group of pedestrians in East Boston, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, Massachusetts State Police said. The area is just west of the airport.

Police said they are interviewing the cab driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man. His identity has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to state police.

Ana Vivas, media relations manager at Boston Public Health Commission, told CNN that four patients were taken to Boston Medical Center, four to Tufts Medical Center and two to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

CNN’s Leslie Holland contributed to this report.