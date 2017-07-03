2 shot, SUV riddled with bullets overnight in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Police are investigating multiple shootings overnight across St. Louis. Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting at Natural Bridge and Grand. A teenager was found shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital.

About one hour later, a person was shot during what police are calling an "apparent robbery." This happened in the 3900 block of Penrose. That victim is in critical condition.

Around 2:30 a.m., a Mercedes SUV showed up at the St. Louis University Hospital emergency entrance. Police say the vehicle was riddled with bullets. It's unclear if anyone was injured.