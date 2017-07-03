× Chicago to build training campus for police, firefighters

CHICAGO (AP) _ A $95 million public safety training campus is being planned to replace cramped and aging police and fire academies in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun- Times reports Monday that the new shared training academy will be in West Garfield Park.

Construction is expected to start in 2018 and could take up to three years. The academy will be built on about 30 acres (12 hectares) of vacant land.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office has said funding would be identified as the project progresses.

The police academy building being replaced is 41 years old. The fire academies are 67 and 52 years old.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says a new campus will allow the department to “reinvigorate” how officers are trained and help prepare them for “any scenario they may face.”

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times