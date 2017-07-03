Fair Saint Louis continues in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Day one of Fair Saint Louis wrapped up Sunday night with fireworks after a performance by Akon. The st. Louis police and firefighters are keeping a watchful eye on the fair. They also have a marine unit on standby, in case they need to do a water rescue.

Here's what's on tap for the fair today.

The fairgrounds open at 4 p.m. and the group Eve Six goes on stage at 5 p.m. Then at 6:45 p.m., Sister Hazel will perform.

Three Doors Down will perform at 8:45 p.m.

The fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

You can catch the fireworks finale tomorrow night on FOX 2!

Before you head down to Fair Saint Louis, make sure you check out our FOX 2 app. That is where you can find the Fair St. Louis schedule as well as an interactive map to help you navigate the crowds.

To learn more visit: https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/