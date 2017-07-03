Fire causes evacuations at St. Charles hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES_Guests staying at a St. Charles hotel woke up to a fire alarm early Monday morning. The Embassy Suites St. Charles Hotel was crowded because of a dance competition.

The St. Charles Fire Department is commending the hotel and its guests for an orderly evacuation. Guests were interrupted shortly after midnight and they were back in the rooms less than an hour later.

Many of the guests included girls in town from all over the Midwest for a dance competition.

This appears to have been a small microwave fire but because there was some smoke, the hotel was evacuated.