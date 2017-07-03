× Golden State Warriors loan “pitcher” to St. Louis Cardinals for a night

ST. LOUIS, MO- There was a fresh face on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals briefly on Monday night. We’re not talking about Luke Weaver, who was called up from Memphis and appeared in relief of starter Adam Wainwright. Wellston native Patrick McCaw, fresh off winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors as a rookie, appeared with the Larry O’Brien championship trophy at Busch Stadium before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

McCaw who played three years locally in high school at CBC before moving to a Maryland prep schoo, talked pregame about the year that was, getting drafted and winning a title as a rookie, calling it “a dream come true.”

Later, everyone kidded on social media afterward that he might have found an additional calling as a professional athlete.

Great pitch too! Would you mind if we kept @PMcCaw0 around for a few games? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xjhROzdxqs — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 4, 2017