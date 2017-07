× Husband arrested after wife found dead in Ladue

LADUE_ Ladue police have a man in custody in the death of his wife. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the woman was found dead at a home in the first block of Ferrand Woods Lane.

Authorities have not identified the name of the suspect or the victim.

Ferrand Woods is off of South Lindbergh Boulevard, near Interstate 64/40.

