Man, woman found shot to death in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the weekend shooting deaths of two people found at a home in central Missouri’s Moberly.

Randolph County Coroner Don Barrett tells the Moberly Monitor-Index that 49-year-old Joan Householder was found dead outside the home, while the body of 60-year-old Norman Householder was found in the residence. Barrett says investigators believe both victims were killed with a high-powered rifle found near Norman Householder’s body.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Information from: Monitor-Index