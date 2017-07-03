Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dean is an 18-month-old shepherd mix. He came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control.

Employees at MEHS have noticed Dean is fantastic with other dogs. He was in a play group with two other dogs and played the whole time.

Dean loves his chew toys very much and staffers believe he's potty-trained.

He's still young and has a good amount of energy, but with proper exercise and training he could make a wonderful addition to a family!

If you are interested in learning more about Dean, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!