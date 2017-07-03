Employees at MEHS have noticed Dean is fantastic with other dogs. He was in a play group with two other dogs and played the whole time.
Dean loves his chew toys very much and staffers believe he's potty-trained.
He's still young and has a good amount of energy, but with proper exercise and training he could make a wonderful addition to a family!
If you are interested in learning more about Dean, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!