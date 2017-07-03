× Residents of Cairo public housing complex settle lawsuit

CAIRO, Ill. (AP) _ Thirty residents of two public housing complexes in the southern Illinois community of Cairo will share more than $300,000 to settle a lawsuit they filed against a local housing authority.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that in their lawsuit the residents of Elmwood and McBride public housing complexes the tenants alleged that the housing authority had violated lease agreements by failing to keep the housing units safe and sanitary. The lawsuit contended that the conditions of the units either caused tenants’ health problems such as asthma or made existing conditions worse.

Last week, the Alexander County Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners approved the settlement that calls for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit to each receive about $10,000.