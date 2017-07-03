× Sen. McCaskill holding town halls in mid-Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding a series of town halls in mid-Missouri.

McCaskill is hosting 10 forums this week in cities including Ashland, Moberly, Mexico and California. She’ll be in Missouri while the U.S. Senate is on break for the July Fourth holiday.

The meetings are open to the public. McCaskill says she wants Missourians to give her feedback on how she’s doing and voice opinions on public policy. She says she wants to hold herself accountable to Missouri residents.

Her first town hall is at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the California City Council Chambers.

The forums also are open to the press.