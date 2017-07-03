Several injured when med helicopter crash lands in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating why a medical helicopter crashed over the weekend in southeastern Missouri's Perry County, slightly injuring a 5-year-old patient and at least three crew members.

Sheriff Gary Schaff says the victims were hospitalized after the crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Schaff says the helicopter experienced unspecified issues and crash landed, coming to rest upside-down.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate.