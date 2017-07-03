× St. Louis man accused in Illinois homeless man’s slaying

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ A St. Louis man is jailed without bond after being accused of fatally shooting a homeless man whose body was found in a southwestern Illinois field.

Prosecutors in Illinois’ Madison County charged 30-year-old Bryant Adair on Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Darren Martez Henderson.

Authorities say the body of 28-year-old Henderson was found Wednesday morning in Madison.

Police have not revealed a possible motive for the slaying.

Online court records don’t show whether Adair has an attorney.