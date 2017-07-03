× St. Louis man accused of fatally setting man on fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis man is jailed on $500,000 cash bond after being accused of setting another man on fire using charcoal lighter fluid.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis prosecutors charged 27-year-old Derrion Demarco Gray with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities allege Gray bought light fluid with the intention of burning 34-year-old McAlister Presley to death, then doused Presley with the flammable liquid as Presley slept early Saturday and set him on fire.

Presley died at the scene.

Online court records don’t show whether Gray has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch