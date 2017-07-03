Three homes catch fire in Collinsville neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL – Collinsville fire officials are looking at the second fire in one neighborhood in the last six months.

The most recent fire happened around 11 p.m. Sunday. Collinsville firefighters were called to the 100 block of Courtland Place. When they arrived, firefighters found three homes on fire; two of them burned down, while the third home had extensive damage.

Collinsville Fire Chief Kevin Edmond said it took about four hours to put the fire completely out.

“The middle house had a fire that occurred in January; the house to the left of it was being rehabbed from the previous fire. When you have two fully involved houses, the water it takes is a large amount more than the hydrant on that street can handle, but it’s difficult when you have multiple houses on fire,” Edmond said.

At one point, firefighters had to use multiple hydrants because of the amount of water used to fight the fire. Luckily, there were no injuries and there’s no word on a cause. The Red Cross was on hand to help the two people displaced by the fire.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating.