ST. CHARLES, MO – Police and fire crews are on the scene of a fireworks mishap that happened at the Bogey Hills Baptist Church on Treetop Drive in St. Charles. Authorities tell Fox 2 that 2 children were injured suffering minor burns.

Both victims have been transported to the hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A fire department official said witnesses told them a fireworks display exploded prematurely.

