3 killed in head-on Missouri collision

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say three people were killed in a head-on collision in Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reported http://sgfnow.co/2tei4fy that the two-vehicle wreck occurred at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Newton County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Alex Ashlin of Neosho was riding in a 1995 Isuzu Rodeo traveling west on Route V abpit three miles south of Joplin when it collided with an eastbound 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

Ashlin was pronounced dead at the scene along with both people in the Hyundai. Killed were 32-year-old driver Ronni Docummun of Wentzville and 67-year-old Janet Ducommun of Neosho.

The patrol’s report says the Isuzu driven by 17-year-old McKay Harris of Neosho crossed the center line and struck the Hyundai. He suffered serious injuries and sent to a Joplin hospital.