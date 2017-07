× Boy, 3, dies after accidental drowning in Florissant

FLORISSANT_ Florissant police responded to a call for a possible drowning in the 2900 block of Aristocrat. Officers arrived to find a three-year-old boy who had been pulled out of the backyard pool and was not responding.

An ambulance took the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Florissant Police investigated and determined it was a tragic accident.

Neighbors say the family had just moved into the house.