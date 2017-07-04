× Explosion levels Missouri house, sends 3 people to hospital

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ A house explosion in Missouri collapsed a house and injured three people.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports http://bit.ly/2tdAtsW that local police, firefighters and the ATF are still investigating the cause of Tuesday morning’s explosion.

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department says two men and a woman were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after neighbors pulled them from the home.

The house walls were blown out and the roof collapsed into the structure.

Neighbor Paul Saunders says he heard two booms and called emergency services.

Saunders said this isn’t the first time they’ve heard booms at that residence. He said they could be heard year round. He said he has called police because they sometimes shoot them off at night and wake up his children.