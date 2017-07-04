Fair Saint Louis July 4 lineup in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Fair Saint Louis wraps up Tuesday in Forest Park after another day full of food, music and fireworks. The big fireworks show lit up the sky over the Grand Basin Monday night as thousands enjoyed the sights and sounds.

Tonight's show promises to be even longer.

Day two of the fair opened at four in the afternoon. It was an afternoon and evening of rock music, with performances by Eve Six,, Sister Hazel and Three Doors Down.

Up to 100,000 people may have jammed into Forest Park to catch the musical acts and the fireworks that followed.

The final day of the fair features a country music lineup. It begins at 1 p.m.

Ben Morgan performs at 1:35 p.m., Hudson Moore performs at 3:05 p.m., and Matt Stillwell takes the stage at 4:35 p.m.

There's a Salute to the Troops ceremony at 5:35 p.m. on the main stage. Dan and Shay perform at 6:15 p.m.

Country star Jake Owen headlines tonight's show at 8 p.m., followed by the fireworks, around 9:35 p.m. before the fair wraps up for another year.

If you can't make it, you can watch tonight's show live on FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.

FOX 2 is a proud co-sponsor of Fair Saint Louis.