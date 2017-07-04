× Illinois Senate votes approves income tax rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _The Illinois Senate has approved an income tax increase to raise $5 billion a year aimed at ending the nation’s longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 36-18 Tuesday to hike the personal income tax rate by 32 percent. It would increase the personal rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of just over 5 percent.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has promised to veto the measure because Democrats who control the General Assembly have yet to agree to resolve certain issues. They include statewide property tax relief, cost reductions in workers’ compensation and benefits for state-employee pensions, and an easier process for dissolving or eliminating local governments.