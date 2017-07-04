× Lincoln University fights for survival amid budget pressure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Lincoln University in Jefferson City is struggling to respond to a budget gap created by cuts in state and federal appropriations and a history of being mostly forgotten by government officials.

The university is one of two historically black colleges in Missouri. It says it will lose $3.8 million in state and federal funds for the 2017-2018 academic year. In response, Lincoln is cutting 48 positions and reducing employee pay by 0.5 percent. It’s also increasing tuition by 2 percent.

The Columbia Missourian reports the university’s budget is generally about $50 million annually. Lincoln generates about $13 million a year from tuition and other revenue streams and must make up the remaining $37 million.

Information from: Columbia Missourian